89 flights canceled at SFO due to weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- San Francisco International Airport has canceled dozens of flights today due to wet and windy weather.

89 flights have been canceled and are split evenly between arriving and departing flights in and around the West Coast, said SFO spokesman Doug Yakel.

Cancelations are due to to consolidating flights because of weather conditions combines with light passenger traffic.

In addition to the cancellations, a handful of flights are also experiencing delays of about 60 minutes on average. The delay times could increase later in the day, depending on weather conditions, according to Yakel.