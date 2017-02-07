Bay Area rainfall totals Monday and Tuesday

(KRON) The National Weather Service has released its rainfall totals for the 24 hours between Monday morning and Tuesday 6 a.m.
Here are the top spots in each county:
Alameda County:
Oakland 1.61 inches
Piedmont 1.49 inches
Lake Merritt 1.37 inches
Contra Costa County:
Mount Diablo 3.29 inches
Lafayete 2.68 inches
Moraga 2.29 inches
Marin County:
Kentfield 4.41 inches
Woodacre 3.72 inches
Mill Valley 2.32 inches
Napa County:
Yountville 4.29 inches
Saint Helena 3.63 inches
Angwin 3.52 inches
San Francisco County:
San Francisco .75 inches
San Mateo County:
Pescadero 2.44 inches
Russian Ridge Open Space 2.33 inches
Pacifica 1.58 inches
Santa Clara County:
Saratoga 3.00 inches
Lexington Hills 2.79 inches
Monte Sereno 1.69 inches
Santa Cruz County:
Ben Lomond 3.28 inches
Scotts Valley 2.73 inches
Boulder Creek 2.32 inches
Sonoma County:
Guerneville 6.32 inches
Healdsburg 3.03 inches
Santa Rosa 2.95 inches