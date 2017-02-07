Bay Area rainfall totals Monday and Tuesday

(KRON) The National Weather Service has released its rainfall totals for the 24 hours between Monday morning and Tuesday 6 a.m.

Here are the top spots in each county:

Alameda County:

Oakland 1.61 inches

Piedmont 1.49 inches

Lake Merritt 1.37 inches

Contra Costa County:

Mount Diablo 3.29 inches

Lafayete 2.68 inches

Moraga 2.29 inches

Marin County:

Kentfield 4.41 inches

Woodacre 3.72 inches

Mill Valley 2.32 inches

Napa County:

Yountville 4.29 inches

Saint Helena 3.63 inches

Angwin 3.52 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco .75 inches

San Mateo County:

Pescadero 2.44 inches

Russian Ridge Open Space 2.33 inches

Pacifica 1.58 inches

Santa Clara County:

Saratoga 3.00 inches

Lexington Hills 2.79 inches

Monte Sereno 1.69 inches

Santa Cruz County:

Ben Lomond 3.28 inches

Scotts Valley 2.73 inches

Boulder Creek 2.32 inches

Sonoma County:

Guerneville 6.32 inches

Healdsburg 3.03 inches

Santa Rosa 2.95 inches