Deadly Collision in North Bay

SANTA ROSA (KRON)- A deadly collision has closed part of West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa this morning, according to police.

West Steele Lane between Northcoast Street and Apple Calley Lane is closed to traffic in both directions until further notice, police said, the closure was reported at 6:38 a.m.and drivers are asked to to use alternate routes.

This accident is unknown to being directly correlated with Tuesday’s storm.

Monday night the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning in several northern and central California counties. Floods are closing countless roadways, and almost 4,000 people in the North Bay region are without power.