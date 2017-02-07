Driver trapped in truck after mudslide on Hwy 17 in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz (KRON)- A driver was trapped in his pickup truck in Santa Cruz following a mudslide Tuesday morning.

KRON4 reporter, Rob Fladeboe, reported the driver, Arne Huddin, was driving northbound on Highway 17 when the mudslide came down and toppled his car.

Huddin was trapped in his car for about 10 minutes, while debris was still falling on top.

This was the same slide that crushed a KGO van last month, Fladeboe reports.

All northbound lanes on Highway 17 are backed up from Scotts Valley to Santa to Santa Cruz.

Fladeboe said that southbound on Highway 17 has one lane open and at least 100 cars are backed up.

About a hundred yard stretch is packed about 10 ft. high with trees, mud, rocks and debris.

The driver of the pickup truck walked away with bloody hands.

N. Bound #Highway 17 blocked at Vine Hill. Pick up crushed. Driver OK. Same slide thst crushed news van last month. One lame open douthnound pic.twitter.com/lkIFKw0BM0 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 7, 2017

