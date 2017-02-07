East Bay county added to Flood Warning

By Published: Updated:
flashflood alameda

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Alameda County is one of several Bay Area counties that have been issued a Flash Flood Warning during Tuesday’s storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is for South Central Alameda County.

It will stay in effect until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Alameda Creek is in danger of flooding.

Here is the National Weather Service latest update:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s