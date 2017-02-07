East Bay county added to Flood Warning

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Alameda County is one of several Bay Area counties that have been issued a Flash Flood Warning during Tuesday’s storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is for South Central Alameda County.

It will stay in effect until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Alameda Creek is in danger of flooding.

Here is the National Weather Service latest update:

Flash Flood Warning for South central Alameda County

Until 530 PM PST Tuesday#caflood #castorm pic.twitter.com/aWAqDZmj3a — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 7, 2017