SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — A Flash flood warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Central Santa Cruz County, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations that will have flooding include Paradise Park, Felton Grove and Tannery Arts Center.

Flash Flood Warning for Central Santa Cruz County

Until 330 PM PST Tuesday#caflood #castorm pic.twitter.com/RV3XcExudF — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 7, 2017

Stay with KRON4 News for updates