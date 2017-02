SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Santa Clara County Tuesday morning.

The warning is for the southeastern part of the county and will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

The warning is also in effect for Northern San Benito County.

Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Santa Clara County and

Northern San Benito County

Until 600 PM PST Tuesday#castorm #caflood pic.twitter.com/tpzOszPP1G — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 7, 2017