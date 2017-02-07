Flood Warning issued for San Mateo County

SAN MATEO (KRON) — The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for San Mateo County Tuesday morning.

The warning is for Southeastern San Mateo County.

It took effect around 10:50 a.m. and will remain in place until 1:30 p.m.

Runoff from today’s heavy rains are causing the Pescadero Creek and San Gregorio Creek to rise to dangerously high levels, the National Weather Service said.

The warning means that flooding of these creeks is eminent if not already occurring.

Flood Warning for Southeastern San Mateo County until 130 PM PST Tuesday. #caflood #castorm pic.twitter.com/VUYA00mjTq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 7, 2017