SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday morning the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning in several northern and central California counties.

The warning is for urban areas and small streams, and will stay in effect until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring, or is eminent in these areas.

“Anyone living near a small river or stream should closely monitor and evaluate their flood risk and prepare to evacuate if flood waters threaten,” the National Weather Service said.

The counties included in the warning are:

Colusa County in central California

Yolo County in central California

Sutter County in central California

Solano County in central California

Southern Plumas County in northern California

Placer County in central California

Southern Shasta County in northern California

Amador County in northern California

Western Tuolumne County in northern California

Sacramento County in central California

Lake County in central California

Northern Stanislaus County in central California

San Joaquin County in central California

El Dorado County in northern California

Calaveras County in northern California

Tehama County in northern California

Butte County in northern California

Glenn County in central California

Sierra County in northern California

Yuba County in central California

Nevada County in northern California

The National Weather Service highly discourages driving during a Flood Warning as “most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”