SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday morning the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning in several northern and central California counties.
The warning is for urban areas and small streams, and will stay in effect until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring, or is eminent in these areas.
“Anyone living near a small river or stream should closely monitor and evaluate their flood risk and prepare to evacuate if flood waters threaten,” the National Weather Service said.
The counties included in the warning are:
- Colusa County in central California
- Yolo County in central California
- Sutter County in central California
- Solano County in central California
- Southern Plumas County in northern California
- Placer County in central California
- Southern Shasta County in northern California
- Amador County in northern California
- Western Tuolumne County in northern California
- Sacramento County in central California
- Lake County in central California
- Northern Stanislaus County in central California
- San Joaquin County in central California
- El Dorado County in northern California
- Calaveras County in northern California
- Tehama County in northern California
- Butte County in northern California
- Glenn County in central California
- Sierra County in northern California
- Yuba County in central California
- Nevada County in northern California
The National Weather Service highly discourages driving during a Flood Warning as “most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”