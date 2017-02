MARIN COUNTY (KRON)- A main thoroughfare in Marin County is closed this morning due to flooding, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

Sir Francis Drake Boulevard is flooded in both the eastbound and westbound directions in the area of the Bon Air Center shopping center in Greenbrae shortly after 7 a.m., according to police.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes around the area and police did not immediately provide a time for when the road will reopen.