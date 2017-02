(KRON) Traffic on Intestate 80 in Fairfield at the truck scales is jammed.

West bound lanes are shut down due to flooding.

Traffic through the area is at a standstill.

FLOODING W/B I80 AT THE SCALES HAS CLOSED ALL BUT THREE LANES. PLEASE DRIVE SAFE AND SLOW DOWN. pic.twitter.com/XyDWvvdT4N — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) February 7, 2017