Heavy rains cause deadly collision in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)- A Santa Rosa woman died this morning when she was struck by a truck while crossing a west Santa Rosa street during heavy rain, Sgt. Summer Black said.

Around 5:35 a.m. police responded to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at West Steele and Apple Valley lanes, the pedestrian was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck driving east on West Steele Lane, according to Black.

The truck driver said he could not see Rosa Montero Torres Alcala, 49, of Santa Rosa since it was raining heavily and still dark when the collision occurred.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and did not appear intoxicated or impaired.

