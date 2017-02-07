Highway 17 closed in both directions for rest of the night

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 17 will be closed in both directions through the night, according to KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe.

There is no estimated time of the roadway reopening.

The closure is in effect from Scotts Valley to Los Gatos.

Crews are trying to open up an alternative route on San Jose/Soquel Road but it remains closed.

Highway 152 is also closed in Gilroy, according to Rob.

