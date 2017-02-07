Napa River expected to hit flood stage

By Published: Updated:
napa river

(KRON) The Napa River will hit flood stage.

Here is what the National Weather Service is predicting:

This is the projection for Napa River in Napa. It’s expected to reach 25.9 ft. by 3pm.

Hopefully the new Flood Bypass will minimize flood damage

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s