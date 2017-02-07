Napa River expected to hit flood stage By Aaron Pero Published: February 7, 2017, 5:35 am Updated: February 7, 2017, 5:35 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) (KRON) The Napa River will hit flood stage. Here is what the National Weather Service is predicting: This is the projection for Napa River in Napa. It’s expected to reach 25.9 ft. by 3pm. Hopefully the new Flood Bypass will minimize flood damage Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement