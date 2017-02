FREMONT (KRON) — Niles Canyon is closed Tuesday due to flooding from Alameda Creek.

At around 11:20 a.m., officers found that the road was flooded with about two feet of water.

Cal Trans then closed Niles Canyon, or State Route 84.

Officials are warning that the roadway may not reopen before the 3 p.m. commute begins.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen at this time.