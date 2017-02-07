NOVATO (BCN) — A 61-year-old woman was found shot to death at a home in Novato Tuesday afternoon and police want to question her boyfriend, who they say may have been involved.

Officers were called to an address on San Marcos Court around 4 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. At the scene they found the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and already deceased.

Investigators say they believe Craig Anthony Digrazia, the victim’s 58-year-old boyfriend, was involved. He’s wanted for questioning, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Digrazia may be driving a silver 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate No. 6EWP903.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Digrazia’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (415) 897-4361.