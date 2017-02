SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 6,000 PG&E customers are experiencing a power outage during Tuesday’s storm, according to a PG&E spokesperson.

Here is a regional breakdown of how many people are currently without power.

San Francisco – 134 customers

Peninsula – 2,426 customers

North Bay – 3,683 customers

East Bay – 398 customers

South Bay – 121 customers

PG&E says crews are working safely to restore power as quickly as possible.