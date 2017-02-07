Overnight Bay Area rainfall totals

By Published: Updated:
wt1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A storm that rolled through the Bay Area overnight dumped rain across the region.

Here are the rainfall totals as of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning from the National Weather Service:

Alameda County

Oakland N Raws 1.61 in
1 WNW Piedmont 1.49 in

Contra Costa County

Mount Diablo Peak 3.29 in
Lafayette 2.68 in
Moraga Town 2.29 in

Marin County

Kentfield 4.41 in
Middle Peak Raws 3.75 in
Woodacre Raws 3.72 in

Monterey County

Ft Hunter Liggett Raws 3.90 in
Three Peaks 2.56 in

Napa County

3 WSW Yountville 4.29 in
Mt.saint Helena 3.90 in

San Benito County

6 N Hollister 0.42 in
Pinnacles Raws 0.28 in

San Francisco County

San Francisco Downtown 0.75 in
1 SW San Francisco 0.71 in

San Mateo County

Pescadero Ck Nr Pescadero 2.44 in
Russian Ridge Open Space 2.33 in

Santa Clara County

3 WSW Saratoga 3.00 in
3 E Lexington Hills 2.79 in

Santa Cruz County

2 E Ben Lomond 3.28 in
4 WSW Monte Sereno 3.07 in

Sonoma County

Venado 7 Nnw Guerneville 6.32 in
1 NNE Guerneville 3.28 in

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s