Overnight Bay Area rainfall totals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A storm that rolled through the Bay Area overnight dumped rain across the region.
Here are the rainfall totals as of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning from the National Weather Service:
Alameda County
Oakland N Raws 1.61 in
1 WNW Piedmont 1.49 in
Contra Costa County
Mount Diablo Peak 3.29 in
Lafayette 2.68 in
Moraga Town 2.29 in
Marin County
Kentfield 4.41 in
Middle Peak Raws 3.75 in
Woodacre Raws 3.72 in
Monterey County
Ft Hunter Liggett Raws 3.90 in
Three Peaks 2.56 in
Napa County
3 WSW Yountville 4.29 in
Mt.saint Helena 3.90 in
San Benito County
6 N Hollister 0.42 in
Pinnacles Raws 0.28 in
San Francisco County
San Francisco Downtown 0.75 in
1 SW San Francisco 0.71 in
San Mateo County
Pescadero Ck Nr Pescadero 2.44 in
Russian Ridge Open Space 2.33 in
Santa Clara County
3 WSW Saratoga 3.00 in
3 E Lexington Hills 2.79 in
Santa Cruz County
2 E Ben Lomond 3.28 in
4 WSW Monte Sereno 3.07 in
Sonoma County
Venado 7 Nnw Guerneville 6.32 in
1 NNE Guerneville 3.28 in
