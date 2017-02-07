Evacuations ordered for East Palo Alto in wake of storm flooding

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A Flood Warning has been issued for East Palo Alto, and with it comes evacuations for some residents, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service asks residents at the Woodland Creek Condominiums are asked to voluntarily evacuate.

Residents in surrounding areas should prepare to move to higher ground.

All others, should avoid low lying areas on the south side of the city.

With West Bayshore Ave. closed at Woodland Ave, authorities suggest using University Ave. to leave the area.

For shelter residents can go to East Palo Alto YMCA at 550 Bell St.