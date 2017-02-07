Peak winds around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- There are some strong winds around the Bay Area Tuesday morning thanks to the major storm that’s rolling through the region.

The strongest wind was record at 67 mph in Los Gatos.

Take a look at areas with the strongest winds over the past 12 hours:

It certainly has been a #windy day. Here are some peak wind speeds over the past 12 hours, as of 9AM PST. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1NX20D7P29 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 7, 2017

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area contributed to this report.