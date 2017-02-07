Peak winds around the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy the National Weather Service.
Photo courtesy the National Weather Service.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- There are some strong winds around the Bay Area Tuesday morning thanks to the major storm that’s rolling through the region.

The strongest wind was record at 67 mph in Los Gatos.

Take a look at areas with the strongest winds over the past 12 hours:

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s