Police arrest 35-year-old man suspected of domestic violence

SAN BRUNO (BCN)-Police arrested a 35-year-old man Sunday night in San Bruno after he allegedly violated a court order and stalked and assaulted his former partner.

At 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Pacific Avenue, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers learned Federico Horny of South San Francisco, who was on probation, had violated a court order related to domestic violence and physically assaulted his former partner, police said.

After investigating the incident, officers learned Horny had been stalking the victim over the past month.

As officers were taking Horny into custody, he allegedly physically resisted and assaulted the officers. The officers did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

After Horny was in custody, officers found a switchblade knife in his possession, police said.

Horny was arrested on suspicion of stalking, making criminal threats, battery, assault on an officer, resisting arrest, possession of a switchblade and violating a court order, according to jail records.

Officers then booked Horny into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.