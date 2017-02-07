MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — KRON4’s drone, QuadCopter4, caught video of massive flooding on Highway 37 in Marin County on Tuesday.

Highway 37 has been notorious for its constant closures during this winter’s storms–and it was shut down in both directions again Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol said the overflow came from Novato Creek.

Both directions of Hwy 37 are closed between Atherton Ave. and Hwy 101, according to the Novato Fire District and California Highway Patrol.

KRON4 Director Mark Burnette took amazing video of the flooding.

