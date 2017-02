OAKLAND (KRON) —¬†Here is some news that is not going to please Golden State Warriors season ticket holders too much.

It is going to cost a little bit more to watch the most exciting show in the NBA.

According to an ESPN report, the team is raising ticket prices next season anywhere from 15-to-25 percent.

That means the cheapest courtside seat will be at least $715.

The cheapest ticket for season-ticket holds will go up from $32 to $40 a game, the report said.