RICHMOND (KRON) — There is no service between the Richmond and Del Norte stations due to a person fatally hit by a train at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are major delays on the Richmond Line in the Fremont, Richmond, and Millbrae directions.

No other information has been made available by BART.

A bus bridge is currently being set up for passengers.

