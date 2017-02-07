Rock slide closes Highway 84 in Woodside

WOODSIDE (KRON) — A rock slide closed the westbound lane of Highway 84 east of Highway 35.

Large big boulders and lots of mud came down on top of the roadway.

The eastbound lane of that same stretch has been closed for the last few weeks because the ground beneath the road is washing out with all of this rain.

Caltrans said the earliest the slide might be cleaned up so at least one lane could be reopened is Wednesday afternoon.

They can not guarantee it because there are many other problems in that same area.

PG&E responded to the location and should have the pole fixed and the power restored to the location by 7 p.m., Tuesday.