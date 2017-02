SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — The San Lorenzo River is overflowing as it has reached flood stage Tuesday morning in Felton.

Resident in the area are advised to seek higher ground immediately.

The river hit 22.8 feet at 11:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 20.6 feet.

The San Lorenzo River has breached the bank in Felton Grove — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) February 7, 2017