San Rafael home collapses from mudslide

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A mudslide caused a home to collapse Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to Mountain View Avenue because a resident reported a tree appeared ready to fall, according to a fire battalion chief.

Four adults lived in the two-story home, including two children.

Only two people were in the home at the time, officials said.

No one was injured.

Two other homes on Mountain View Avenue were red-tagged as uninhabitable, one with damage from the mudslide and the other with 3 feet of mud behind it, according to a fire battalion chief.

