Schools closed in North Bay school district

MARIN (KRON)- Several schools in the North Bay are closed due to weather conditions.

In the Kentfield School District:

  • Kent Middle School
  • Bacich Elementary School

In the Ross School District:

  • Ross School

In the Sausalito/Marin City School District:

  • Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy
  • Willow Creek Academy

In the Lagunitas School District:

  • Lagunitas School
  • San Geronimo Valley School

Larkspur-Corte Madera School District:

  • Hall Middle School
  • Neil Cummins Elementary School
  • The Cove School

Marin Community College District:

  • College of Marin
  • Indian Valley Campus

Mill Valley School District:

  • Edna Maguire School
  • Mill Valley Middle School
  • Old Mill School
  • Park School
  • Strawberry Point School
  • Tamalpais Valley School

Ross Valley School District:

  • Brookside School
  • Hidden Valley Elementary School
  • Manor School
  • Wade Thomas School
  • White Hill Middle School

 

