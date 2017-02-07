Schools closed in North Bay school district

MARIN (KRON)- Several schools in the North Bay are closed due to weather conditions.
In the Kentfield School District:
- Kent Middle School
- Bacich Elementary School
In the Ross School District:
- Ross School
In the Sausalito/Marin City School District:
- Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy
- Willow Creek Academy
In the Lagunitas School District:
- Lagunitas School
- San Geronimo Valley School
Larkspur-Corte Madera School District:
- Hall Middle School
- Neil Cummins Elementary School
- The Cove School
Marin Community College District:
- College of Marin
- Indian Valley Campus
Mill Valley School District:
- Edna Maguire School
- Mill Valley Middle School
- Old Mill School
- Park School
- Strawberry Point School
- Tamalpais Valley School
Ross Valley School District:
- Brookside School
- Hidden Valley Elementary School
- Manor School
- Wade Thomas School
- White Hill Middle School