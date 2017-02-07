Sonoma, Marin counties under Flood Warning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – – A Flood Warning is in effect for Sonoma County and Marin County on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in place for Southeastern Sonoma County until 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the lower Laguna de Santa Rosa and Petaluma areas are showing high water levels, “indicating ongoing floods.”

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Marin County until 11:15 a.m.

Flood warnings mean that flooding is either already occurring or is eminent.

The National Weather Services urges the public not to drive during these warnings.

Flood Warning for Southeastern Sonoma County until 215 PM PST Tuesday. #caflood #castorm pic.twitter.com/LXKSFF22Nh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 7, 2017