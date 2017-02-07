Sonoma, Marin counties under Flood Warning

A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
SAN FRANCISCO  (KRON) – – A Flood Warning is in effect for Sonoma County and Marin County on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in place for Southeastern Sonoma County until 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the lower Laguna de Santa Rosa and Petaluma areas are showing high water levels, “indicating ongoing floods.”

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Marin County until 11:15 a.m.

Flood warnings mean that flooding is either already occurring or is eminent.

The National Weather Services urges the public not to drive during these warnings.

