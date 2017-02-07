Storm causing several North Bay road closures

NAPA (KRON) — Heavy rains are taking a toll on North Bay roads Tuesday morning.

Six roads and counting are closed in and around Napa due to weather-related problems.

Here is a list of those road closures, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office:

Lodi Lane in St. Helena is closed due to flooding.

Silverado Trail between Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street is closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Dry Creek Road, one half of a mile north of Orchard Ave, is closed due to downed power line.

Sanitarium Road is closed at Glass Mountain Road and Deer Park Road due to wires and trees down.

Road is closed at Howell Mountain Road and Clark Way in both directions due to vehicle accident

Large tree and wires down blocking entire roadway at 4630 Redwood Road.