Storm causing several North Bay road closures

NAPA (KRON) — Heavy rains are taking a toll on North Bay roads Tuesday morning.
Six roads and counting are closed in and around Napa due to weather-related problems.
Here is a list of those road closures, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office:
- Lodi Lane in St. Helena is closed due to flooding.
- Silverado Trail between Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street is closed due to downed trees and power lines.
- Dry Creek Road, one half of a mile north of Orchard Ave, is closed due to downed power line.
- Sanitarium Road is closed at Glass Mountain Road and Deer Park Road due to wires and trees down.
- Road is closed at Howell Mountain Road and Clark Way in both directions due to vehicle accident
- Large tree and wires down blocking entire roadway at 4630 Redwood Road.