Storm causing several North Bay road closures

NAPA (KRON) — Heavy rains are taking a toll on North Bay roads Tuesday morning.

Six roads and counting are closed in and around Napa due to weather-related problems.

Here is a list of those road closures, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Lodi Lane in St. Helena is closed due to flooding.
  • Silverado Trail between Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street is closed due to downed trees and power lines.
  • Dry Creek Road, one half of a mile north of Orchard Ave, is closed due to downed power line.
  • Sanitarium Road is closed at Glass Mountain Road and Deer Park Road due to wires and trees down.
  • Road is closed at Howell Mountain Road and Clark Way in both directions due to vehicle accident
  • Large tree and wires down blocking entire roadway at 4630 Redwood Road.

