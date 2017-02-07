Storms shut down Hwy 37 yet again

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 37 has been notorious for its constant closures during this winter’s storms.

This time around is no different.

Tuesday’s mighty downpour leaves the highway completely shut down once again.

The westbound lanes are closed at Atherton Ave., according to the Novato Fire District.

Officials did not state a specific reason for closing the highway. However, it is pretty safe to conclude that the roads are flooded, based on patterns from recent history.

There is no estimation for reopening at this time.

Please stay with KRON4 for updates.