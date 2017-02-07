Storms shut down Hwy 37 yet again

This Jan. 14, 2017 photo provided by Fraser Shilling shows flooding along Highway 37 near Vallejo, Calif. Ocean rise already is worsening the floods and high tides sweeping California this stormy winter, climate experts say, and this month's damage and deaths highlight that even a state known as a global leader in fighting climate change has yet to tackle some of the hardest work of dealing with it. (Fraser Shilling via AP)
MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 37 has been notorious for its constant closures during this winter’s storms.

This time around is no different.

Tuesday’s mighty downpour leaves the highway completely shut down once again.

The westbound lanes are closed at Atherton Ave., according to the Novato Fire District.

Officials did not state a specific reason for closing the highway. However, it is pretty safe to conclude that the roads are flooded, based on patterns from recent history.

There is no estimation for reopening at this time.

