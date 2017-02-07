Students “ride the flood waves” in Kentfield

KENTFIELD (KRON)- Three students in the North Bay are enjoying their day off from school and “riding the flood waves.”

Boogie boards and skim boarding are the rage right now in Marin, and like the three students in the video, seem to be a fun way to enjoy their day off.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Marin County until 11:15 a.m. Flood warnings mean that flooding is either already occurring or is eminent.The National Weather Services urges the public not to drive during these warnings.

Several schools in the North Bay are closed due to weather conditions.

In the Kentfield School District:

Kent Middle School

Bacich Elementary School

Officials advise against such activities.