Tamalpais Union High School District schools closed today By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: February 7, 2017, 7:46 am Updated: February 7, 2017, 8:47 am LARKSPUR (KRON) All Tamalpais Union High School District schools are closed today The following schools are closed: Redwood High School Tamalpais High School Drake High School San Andreas High School Tamiscal Independent Study