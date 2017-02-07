Texas home dripping with honey due to bee infestation

(WIAH/CNN Newsource) — What would you do if your walls suddenly started oozing honey?

It sounds like a bad horror film, but for one woman in Spring, Texas, it’s a reality.

First, roofers plugged up a hole where bees had been going in and out. But then the homeowner later found honey dripping from her ceiling, down the walls, and all over her curtains.

She says she has been mopping up sticky puddles of honey left all over her floor.

The owner says crews smoked out about 50,000 bees, but they didn’t get the queen.

The federal government added honey bees to the national endangered species list last year, so killing the insects is out of the question.

