Thousands across the Bay Area without power

(KRON) Thousands of people still remain without power in the Bay Area this afternoon as PG&E works to make repairs following a major storm.

As of around 4:20 p.m., PG&E was reporting 630 customers without power in San Francisco, 517 on the Peninsula, 1,025 in the East Bay, 2,623 in the South Bay and 2,476 in the North Bay, according to spokeswoman Andrea Menniti.

Menniti said outages reached their peak around 5:20 a.m. when more than 18,000 customers were suffering outages in the region, including 9,664 in Santa Rosa and 7,125 in Vacaville.

“We’ve made significant progress since then,” Menniti said. “We have extra crews on alert and they’ve been responding to outages as soon as they occur.”

Residents are being reminded that if they see downed power lines they should assume they are live and call 911 to report them immediately.