Thousands across the Bay Area without power

This Jan. 14, 2017 photo provided by Fraser Shilling shows flooding along Highway 37 near Vallejo, Calif. Ocean rise already is worsening the floods and high tides sweeping California this stormy winter, climate experts say, and this month's damage and deaths highlight that even a state known as a global leader in fighting climate change has yet to tackle some of the hardest work of dealing with it. (Fraser Shilling via AP)

(KRON) Thousands of people still remain without power in the Bay Area this afternoon as PG&E works to make repairs following a major storm.

As of around 4:20 p.m., PG&E was reporting 630 customers without power in San Francisco, 517 on the Peninsula, 1,025 in the East Bay, 2,623 in the South Bay and 2,476 in the North Bay, according to spokeswoman Andrea Menniti.

Menniti said outages reached their peak around 5:20 a.m. when more than 18,000 customers were suffering outages in the region, including 9,664 in Santa Rosa and 7,125 in Vacaville.

“We’ve made significant progress since then,” Menniti said. “We have extra crews on alert and they’ve been responding to outages as soon as they occur.”

Residents are being reminded that if they see downed power lines they should assume they are live and call 911 to report them immediately.

