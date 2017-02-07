Traffic Alert: High wind advisory for Bay Area Bridges

By Published: Updated:
bay bridge

(KRON) KRON4’s Robin Winston is reporting there is a high wind advisory for the Bay Bridge.

KRON4’S REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAPS

The San Mateo, Richmond San Rafael and the Golden Gate Bridges all have the wind advisories as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s