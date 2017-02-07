Traffic Alert: High wind advisory for Bay Area Bridges

(KRON) KRON4’s Robin Winston is reporting there is a high wind advisory for the Bay Bridge.

The San Mateo, Richmond San Rafael and the Golden Gate Bridges all have the wind advisories as well.

CHP just added the #BayBridge to the list. https://t.co/cXu0ISl9fU — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 7, 2017