Trial Day 6: Sierra LaMar’s mother takes stand

SANTA CLARA COUNTY(KRON) — Tuesday was an emotional day for the mother of missing Morgan Hill teenager, Sierra LaMar, who took the stand.

Marlene LaMar describe the day her 15 year-old daughter disappeared in the testimony against her accused killer, Antolin Garcia-Torres.

LaMar’s older sister also took the stand Tuesday.

Evidence was presented to the jury throughout the day including a recording of the 911 call reporting LaMar’s disappearance and clothing and makeup items found during the search for the missing teen.

Those items are said to have possible DNA links to Antolin Garcia-Torres.