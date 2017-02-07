VIDEO: Extreme Bay Area flooding calls for rescue of 6

SCHELLVILLE (KRON) — Roads are shut down and people had to be rescued as massive floods took over Highway 121 in Schellville.

The flooding started Monday night on Highway 121 near Highway 12 and is continuing into Tuesday morning.

Overnight 6 people had to be rescued from the highway as floods reached dangerous levels.

Firefighters were able to get everyone to safety, and no one was injured in the process.

These roads will remain closed until further notice as it is too risky, not to mention impossible, to drive through this area.

Also happening in the North Bay are endless road closures as a result of flooding, mudslides, and downed trees and power lines.