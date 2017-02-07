VIDEO: Wrong way driver causes 3-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A three car collision is blocking all lanes of southbound 280 at Bird Avenue Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. just short of Bird Avenue when a wrong way-driver, headed northbound on the southbound lanes, slammed into an oncoming car.

Soon after, a third car crashed into the wreckage.

KRON4’s Will Tran visited the scene.

He says one driver was screaming in agony as she was removed from her car 20 minutes after the collision.

She and the other drivers all survived.

California Highway Patrol is investigating which car was headed the wrong way on southbound 280.

The freeway is shut down in this area, blocking access into the heart of downtown San Jose.

Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes to get to their destinations.

Consider using Highway 101 as an alternate.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.