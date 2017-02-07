Wet weather, police activity sparking BART delays

bart

THE LATEST: BART service has stopped at Richmond in the Fremont, Richmond and Millbrae directions due to reports of a down power line.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing 20-minute delays from a multitude of problems Tuesday morning, according to BART officials.

Weather related issues earlier in the morning caused a system-wide ten minute delay, officials said.

Now, there is an equipment problem on the track between Millbrae and Colma causing a 20 minute delay in the SFO, Millbrae, and East Bay directions.

Police activity prevented trains from stopping at MacArthur in the Pittsburg/Bay Point, Fremont, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae, and Daly City directions, according to officials.

No information regarding the circumstances of the police activity has been released.

Normal service has since been restored at MacArthur station.

