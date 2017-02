SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A wind advisory this morning for the San Francisco Bay Area has been issued by The National Weather Service.

The southwest winds are moving along the coast and in the hills reaching 45 mph in lower elevations and over 50 mph in the hills and elevations above 1,500 feet, according to NWS officials.

Driving conditions could be made difficult and result in downed trees and power outages.

The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. today, weather officials said.