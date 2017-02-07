Woman arrested in San Bruno meth bust

Methamphetamine (AP file photo)
SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A Daly City woman is in custody after police found her in possession of methamphetamine Monday morning in San Bruno.

Around 3:34 a.m. officers came in contact with a man and woman in the 900 block of El Camino Real, police said.

Officers discovered that the pair possessed methamphetamine, according to police.

After further investigation, officers found that 35-year-old Sarah Douglass of Daly City was intending to sell the drugs, authorities said.

The 34-year-old San Francisco man was cited and released.

Douglass was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, according to police.

Officers then booked Douglass into the Maguire Correctional Facility, police said.

