1,000 new U.S. citizens pledge allegiance in Oakland

By Published: Updated:
Mark O'Brien, from Australia, celebrates his new U.S. citizenship!
OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland’s Paramount Theater had 1,000 new U.S. citizens pledge their allegiance this morning, including immigrants that have been banned traveling to the U.S. under President Donald Trump’s executive order.

88 countries were represented by immigrants all over the world, from Mexico, the Philippines, China and Australia who took the oath and enthusiastically sang along with the national anthem.

Alex Padilla, the California Secretary of State, who’s own parents immigrated from Mexico, implored the crowd to exercise their new right to vote in a speech given at the ceremony.

He recalled helping his father with flash cards to study for his citizenship exam, memorizing the names of presidents and the meaning of the 13 stars on the original U.S. flag.

The new U.S. citizens were excited as they left the theater as they proceeded to register to vote and receive a passport for  the first time.

