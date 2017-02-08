Aftermath of storm causes school closures in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)- Several schools throughout Santa Cruz are closed Wednesday following yesterday’s storm.

Schools within the San Lorenzo Valley Unified School district are closed, according to Santa Cruz Office of Education spokesman Jim Guss.

Parent’s received an email around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening notifying them that school would be closed the following day due to weather precautions, Guss said.

The following schools in Santa Cruz are closed:

San Lorenzo Valley High school

San Lorenzo Valley Middle School

Boulder Creek Elementary

San Lorenzo Valley Elementary

San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District Charter Schools

The San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District in Santa Cruz is not to be confused with the schools within the city of San Lorenzo.

Guss said there is no word on whether private schools throughout Santa Cruz are closed, but all public schools are.