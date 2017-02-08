HWY 17 close to reopening

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)- Crews in Santa Cruz are plowing away at the damage caused by a mudslide.

Much of Highway 17 was closed off due to the massive slide.

One driver, was trapped in his car Tuesday morning, after the mudslide toppled his vehicle.

Around 6:07 p.m. one southbound lane opened.

Opening SB 17 now. Access to Santa Cruz now open on SB 17 pic.twitter.com/1WXj57Racm — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) February 8, 2017

Wednesday morning, crew workers were on scene to restore northbound lanes on the highway.

The ‘Spider’ had arrived on #Highway17. Excavator will climb and clear slide that is blocking N. Bound lanes. pic.twitter.com/MQvMCIn7w1 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 8, 2017

There is no exact time when the northbound lanes will be restored.