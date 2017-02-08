HWY 17 close to reopening

Photo form KRON4 reporter, Rob Fladeboe
SANTA CRUZ (KRON)- Crews in Santa Cruz are plowing away at the damage caused by a mudslide.

Much of Highway 17 was closed off due to the massive slide.

One driver, was trapped in his car Tuesday morning, after the mudslide toppled his vehicle.

Around 6:07 p.m. one southbound lane opened.

Wednesday morning, crew workers were on scene to restore northbound lanes on the highway.

There is no exact time when the northbound lanes will be restored.

