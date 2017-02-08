Fairfield sex offender caught with child pornography

FAIRFIELD (KRON)- A registered sex offender was arrested Monday in Fairfield on suspicion of having child pornography on electronic devices, according to police.

The Fairfield Police Department’s Electronic Crimes Unit searched 49-year-old James Lively’s home in the 1000 block of Ohio Street in January after being alerted of suspicious activity.

Lively was booked in the Solano County jail for possessing and sending this material.

Pictures and videos seized during the search showed minors engaged in sexual activity, authorities said.

Lively has prior convictions for possessing child pornography and committing lewd acts on a child.

