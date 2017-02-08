Fallen trees, power lines cause Bay Area road closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- Fallen trees and power lines in San Francisco and in Danville are causing road closures this morning.

A downed tree on Fulton and 19th Ave in San Francisco is forcing reroutes in public transportation. Muni’s 5 and 5R motor coaches are being routed around the tree this morning.

According to SFMTA, the trolley coaches OB and IB, are still running at 6th St.

Diablo Road in Danville will be closed until 8 a.m. due to a downed tree and power lines from Calle Arroyo to Avenida Nueva.

Drivers can use side streets to get around the closure, but direct access is unavailable at this time.

Stay with Kron4 online, on air and on our mobile for continuous updates.