Flood waters on the rise in Napa

NAPA (KRON) – Flooding in Napa is continuing Wednesday morning after heavy rains this week.

Yesterday, Napa was hit with strong winds and heavy rain resulting in flooding and roadways closed. According to rain gauges, 6.8 inches of rain had fallen in Angwin, while Atlas Peak east of Napa recorded nearly 6 inches, Mount Veeder 5.5 inches and Mount St. Helena 4.7 inches and 3.1 inches in Yountville.

3,000 residents and businesses suffered power outages Monday along with a mud slide that was the most significant event for Napa County Public Works.

Another storm is expected Thursday as well in the area.

