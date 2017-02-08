Full Time Position: Assignment Desk Editor

POSITION: ASSIGNMENT DESK

DEPARTMENT: NEWS

REPORTS TO: NEWS DIRECTOR

DATE OF POSTING: February 8, 2017 (POSITION IS OPEN UNTIL FILLED)

Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s station, KRON4, the San Francisco Bay Area’s Local News Station, seeks an Assignment Desk Editor. The ideal candidate will have a strong editorial voice and an aggressive approach to breaking news. Responsible for generating and developing news stories for both broadcast and web.

This will be a full time, non-union, non-exempt position.

EXPERIENCE:

* 2-5 year’s newsroom assignment desk experience preferred

REQUIREMENTS:

* Demonstrated ability to work with writers, reporters on story development

* Possess an aggressive commitment to breaking news and desire to beat the competition

* Be able to make important editorial decisions quickly, work well under pressure

* Have strong communication skills and be a proven newsroom leader

* Play an active role with station web site and use of social media facilitate news coverage

* Management reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required

* Must be a self-starter, hard worker, have a great attitude, and be versatile and efficient

