Mill Valley roads under water

MILL VALLEY (KRON) – Road closures are beginning again in Mill Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The Mill Valley Police Department is warning residents of of more road closures this afternoon. Northbound and Southbound Miller Avenue between Almonte and Camino Alto are closed due to significant flooding and rain.

Marin County is trying to recover from Tuesday’s storm where they saw school closures, floods and mudslides.

